2 OGWs arrested in Baramulla: Police

Baramulla: A joint team of police and security forces on Wednesday arrested two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of militant organisation TRF from Zehanpora village of Baramulla and recovered ammunition from them, police said.
A police spokesperson identified the arrested persons as Imtiyaz Ahmad and Muneer Ahmad, residents of Zehanpora Baramulla.
While giving details of the arrest, police said that based on specific information, a joint team of Baramulla police, Army’s 46RR, 2nd Bn SSB and 53 BN CRPF established multiple nakas within the jurisdiction of police station Sheeri.
He said during such naka at Zehanpora-Khadniyar Link road, a scooty bearing registration number JK05A 9328 crossed a naka party. He said on being asked to stop for checking, the scooty riders tried to flee from the spot. However, the naka party foiled their fleeing attempt and overpowered the duo.
“During their search, 40 live rounds of AK-47 were recovered from them,” said a police spokesperson.
“The arrested persons confessed that they are working with the outfit TRF and help militants to carry illegal arms and ammunition from one place to another to carry out attacks on police and security forces,” he added.
A case under sections of Indian Arms Act and UA (P) Act Stands Registered against duo in Police Station Sheeri and investigation is set in motion.