2 Polish skiers die as avalanche hits Gulmarg

“Soon after the incident, a massive rescue operation was launched along with the rescue teams of the Department of Tourism and the Army. During the rescue operation, 17 foreign nationals and two local guides were rescued. However, two Polish skiers lost their lives in the incident,” he said.

He said that the bodies of the Polish skiers were shifted to the hospital for medico legal procedure while the rescued persons were being taken care of. Director Tourism Fazlul Haseeb told Greater Kashmir that the bodies would be handed over to the Polish embassy.

“The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has already communicated to the Joint Secretary Central Europe the identity of the deceased. After due formality, the bodies will be handed over to the Polish embassy,” Haseeb said.