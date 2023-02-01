2 Polish skiers die as avalanche hits Gulmarg

Baramulla: At least two Polish skiers died while 19 others including two guides were rescued after a massive avalanche hit the upper reaches of the famed Gulmarg ski resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, Police said.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagpure said that a massive avalanche hit the backcountry zone of the famous Hapatkhud Kangdori ski resort of Gulmarg at around 12:30 pm on Wednesday, leaving 21 persons trapped under the huge mass of snow.
“Soon after the incident, a massive rescue operation was launched along with the rescue teams of the Department of Tourism and the Army. During the rescue operation, 17 foreign nationals and two local guides were rescued. However, two Polish skiers lost their lives in the incident,” he said.
He said that the bodies of the Polish skiers were shifted to the hospital for medico legal procedure while the rescued persons were being taken care of. Director Tourism Fazlul Haseeb told Greater Kashmir that the bodies would be handed over to the Polish embassy.
“The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has already communicated to the Joint Secretary Central Europe the identity of the deceased. After due formality, the bodies will be handed over to the Polish embassy,” Haseeb said.
He said that despite instructions being given to the skiers about the danger of entering into the backcountry zone, some of them for having more adventure enter the dangerous zone, which is an avalanche prone area.
“We have a Snow Safety Officer who instructs all the skiers of the dangers if they enter into the forbidden zone, backcountry. Despite that some skiers for more adventure enter this area, which has the potential of causing any eventuality,” Haseeb said. “The skiers are advised to ski on the groomed tracks only like over the Phase 1 or Phase 2 tracks. Besides, there are patrol teams and a Snow Safety Officer who continuously caution the skiers of the danger of entering into the backcountry zone.”
In 2018, a Swedish skier identified as Daniel Akesson lost his life when an avalanche in the same area hit him and his four countrymen.
The same year, a Russian skier died while he along with his four friends came under a huge avalanche.