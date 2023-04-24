2 properties of Salahuddin’s sons attached: NIA

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday attached two immovable properties belonging to

the sons of United Jihad Council (UJC) chief Syed Salahuddin.

An NIA spokesman in a statement issued here said, “The properties of the two sons of Syed Muhammad Yusuf Shah, also known as Syed Salahuddin, the self-styled supreme commander of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and UJC chairman were attached under Section 33(1) of UA(P) Act.”

The NIA spokesman said that the properties of Shahid Yusuf and Syed Ahmad Shakeel, located in Kashmir in Soibugh tehsil of district Budgam and Nursing Garh areas of Mohalla Ram Bagh were attached.

“Both Shahid Yusuf and Syed Ahmad Shakeel are currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail after their arrest in October 2017 and August 2018," the NIA spokesman said.