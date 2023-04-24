2 properties of Salahuddin’s sons attached: NIA

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday attached two immovable properties belonging to
the sons of United Jihad Council (UJC) chief Syed Salahuddin.
An NIA spokesman in a statement issued here said, “The properties of the two sons of Syed Muhammad Yusuf Shah, also known as Syed Salahuddin, the self-styled supreme commander of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and UJC chairman were attached under Section 33(1) of UA(P) Act.”
The NIA spokesman said that the properties of Shahid Yusuf and Syed Ahmad Shakeel, located in Kashmir in Soibugh tehsil of district Budgam and Nursing Garh areas of Mohalla Ram Bagh were attached.
“Both Shahid Yusuf and Syed Ahmad Shakeel are currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail after their arrest in October 2017 and August 2018," the NIA spokesman said.
He said that they had been chargsheeted on April 20, 2018, and November 20, 2018, for receiving funds from associates of their father and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of HM.
“Salahuddin, who fled to Pakistan in 1993, was designated as an individual terrorist by India in October 2020. He continues to operate from Pakistan, from where he guides and instructs HM cadres as well as activists of UJC, which is a conglomerate of around 13 Pakistan-based Kashmir-centric terror outfits," the NIA spokesman said.
He said that besides instigating and operationalising terror activities in India, primarily in Kashmir, Salahuddin had been raising funds and routing finances to India through trade routes, Hawala channels, and international money transfer channels for furthering the terrorist activities of HM cadres.
The NIA spokesman said that the NIA launched investigations in November 2011 into the criminal conspiracy to raise, collect, provide funds to commit terrorist acts and distribute funds among the terror groups and their sympathisers in Jammu and Kashmir for the purpose of committing terrorist acts.
He said that the NIA had been cracking down on terror funding machinery in a bid to dismantle the terrorist financing ecosystem operating in J&K with the help of individuals based in Pakistan and other countries.
Meanwhile, in a separate case relating to a 2018 attack on CRPF Group Centre at Lethpora, J&K, NIA seized six shops in Awantipora on Monday.
The NIA had also attached some land, including a house, belonging to the father of one of the accused in the same case in September 2020.
In 2021, the NIA had attached residential properties belonging to the kin of two accused in the case of the terrorist attack on CRPF convoy at Lethpora, Pulwama.
"Another residential property has also been attached by the NIA in the case relating to the killing of two brothers – Anil Parihar and Ajit Parihar," the NIA spokesman said in the statement.