2 siblings burnt alive in Lolab blaze

Kupwara: In a heart-wrenching incident, two minor siblings were burnt alive after fire broke out in a residential house on Saturday night in Diver, Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
According to locals, a major fire broke out in a residential house at Kakadpatti, Diver at around 11:30 pm.
“The flames were so intense that it engulfed the entire wooden structure within minutes. Soon after hearing screams of the inmates of the house, we launched a rescue operation but due to rising flames could not get inside the burning house to take out the minor siblings,” a local said. He said that the entire scene was so heart-wrenching that they could hear the screams of children but were helpless before the rising flames.
The locals alleged that the Fire and Emergency Department arrived late at the scene.
They said that had the local fire tender reached on time, human lives could have been saved.
An official identified the deceased sibling duo as Amir Ahmed Khan, 6, and Sabzar Ahmad Khan, 3, sons of house owner Muhammad Akbar Khan.