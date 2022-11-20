2 siblings burnt alive in Lolab blaze

Kupwara: In a heart-wrenching incident, two minor siblings were burnt alive after fire broke out in a residential house on Saturday night in Diver, Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

According to locals, a major fire broke out in a residential house at Kakadpatti, Diver at around 11:30 pm.

“The flames were so intense that it engulfed the entire wooden structure within minutes. Soon after hearing screams of the inmates of the house, we launched a rescue operation but due to rising flames could not get inside the burning house to take out the minor siblings,” a local said. He said that the entire scene was so heart-wrenching that they could hear the screams of children but were helpless before the rising flames.