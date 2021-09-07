2 siblings shot dead in Sainik Colony; accused held

Jammu: Two siblings were shot dead in a case of marital dispute in Chowadi area of Sainik Colony, Jammu on Tuesday.

Police arrested the brother-in-law of one of the siblings in this connection.

SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli stated that the police foiled the bid of the accused to flee from Jammu in order to evade his arrest.

He said that at about 1445 hours one Arun Kumar, the brother in law of Amit Jangral son of Saudagar Ram, resident of Ward No 5 Chowadi, Sainik Colony, Jammu fired at Amit Jangral and Rohit Jangral both sons of Bishamber Dass resident of Gurha Balderan, Hiranagar, Kathua.

“In this attack, both the victims died on the spot at Chowadi near Radha Krishan temple and the accused fled from the spot. In this connection, a case FIR no. 147/2021 U/s 302 IPC, 4/25 Arms Act was registered in Police Station Channi Himmat and investigation started,” he said.

SSP Jammu further said, “An investigation team headed by Sub Divisional Police Officer City East Jammu Bikram Kumar and SHO Channi Himmat Inspector Karan Chalotra assisted by Incharge Police Post Sainik Colony SI Rahul Dogra under the supervision of SP South Jammu started investigation during which vital leads were received. Taking investigation forward on these vital leads, police arrested the accused along with the weapon of offence i.e., licenced pistol and 12 bore gun in a vehicle Volkswagen Polo bearing registration no JK02BD/6070. “

During preliminary investigation, it transpired that persistent domestic feud led to this incident, however further investigation in the matter was going on, SSP said.

Earlier officials said that Amit accompanied by his brother Rohit had come to settle a dispute with his wife, who was staying with her parents at Upper Chowadhi, a part of Jammu outskirts.

“There was a heated argument between the two sides and Amit’s brother-in-law, Arun took out his gun and fired several rounds at the duo. The shooting took place outside the house. Both Rohit and Amit died on-the-spot,” officials said.