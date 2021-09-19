2 sisters killed in Zojila accident

Sonamarg: Two sisters were killed and two other persons were injured after the car they were traveling in rolled down into a gorge near Zero Point, Zojila on Srinagar-Leh highway on Sunday.

Sources said the car bearing registration number JK 16B-1970 was on its way from Kangan to Drass when it met the accident.

Two sisters namely Tahaeena Parveen, 28, and Tahira Bano, 18, of Drass at present Kajpora village of Kangan, their father Nisar Ahmad Lone, 58, and the driver of the vehicle Reyaz Ahmad Mi of Kajpora were injured in the accident.

SHO Police Station Sonamarg, Younis Bashir told Greater Kashmir that the injured were shifted by the local police and army to Primary Health Centre Sonamarg where the two siblings were declared dead by the doctors.

A health official said the other injured are referred to Trauma hospital Kangan for further treatment. He said the injured are out of danger.

Meanwhile, Police have registered a case in this regard.