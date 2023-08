Kupwara: Two Army personnel sustained injuries in an accident in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday.

A Casper vehicle (10B 008733M) of the Army skidded off the road near the Block Development Council (BDC) office in Kalaroos, Kupwara and two Army personnel suffered injuries.

The soldiers are affiliated with 99 Artillery Regiment of the Army.

Both the soldiers were shifted to 428 Field Hospital for treatment. KNT