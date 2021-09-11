2 soldiers injured in road accident

Pulwama: Two army soldiers were injured in a road accident in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

A police official said that an army truck skidded off the road along the national highway near Kadlabal Chersu at around 4pm. “Two army soldiers got injured in the accident,” he said.

Soon police and locals rushed to the spot and the injured were taken to BB Cant hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

"The driver apparently has lost his control on the truck resulting into the accident," an official said.

The injured were identified as head constables S K Rai and Atul Shukla. The army truck also got damaged in the accident.