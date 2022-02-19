2 soldiers, militant killed in Shopian encounter

Srinagar: Two Army jawans and a militant were killed in an encounter in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Saturday. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said that the killed militant was “C categorised”. The IGP further informed that owner of the house, where the encounter broke out, was “booked under terror laws for misleading the forces”.
Meanwhile, identification of the deceased soldiers has been done as Santosh Yadav and Romit Chavan of 1 Rashtriya Rifles.
The killed militant was identified as Abdul Qayoom Dar, a resident of Kakapora Pulwama, affiliated to Lashkar-e-Toiba.
The encounter between security forces and militants broke out at first light on Saturday in Chermarg Zainapora area of Shopian. J&K Police, 1 RR and Central Reserve Police Force cordoned off the area, police said.
“Encounter started at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet on Saturday early morning.
Later police said the militant had been killed. “ShopianEncounterUpdate: 1 terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” police said in another Tweet.
Police sources told Greater Kashmir that the two soldiers were injured critically in the initial exchange of fire with militants. “The hiding terrorist opened volley of fire on joint party of Police, Army and CRPF,” a senior police officer said adding that two soldiers were critically injured.
He said that the soldiers were evacuated in a chopper to 92 Base Hospital of the Army. However they succumbed after some time.
“Based on a specific input provided by Police, a joint operation was launched at Chermarg, Shopian by Army and Police during the intervening night of February 18-19,” police said adding that following the drill, a cluster of houses were taken into cordon and the process of evacuating the civilians started.
“During the process, the search party reached one of the houses belonging to Gowhar Ahmd Bhat. The house owner intentionally misled the search party and denied sheltering the terrorist in his house,” police said. “While he was being questioned, a terrorist sheltered in the house opened fire on the search party causing grievous injuries to two of the soldiers.”
“In the retaliatory action, one terrorist of LeT outfit Abdul Qayoom Dar R/o Laroo Kakpora Pulwama was neutralized. Arms and ammunition including one AK rifle and a pistol were recovered,” police said. “Later both the injured soldiers achieved martyrdom”
“Case registered and house owner has been arrested under terror laws. Killed terrorist has a history of terror associate. In April 2020 an encounter took place in his house.He was arrested and booked under PSA,” police said. “He was released in August 2021 but kept silently working for terrorists.” “SSP Pulwama officially intimated few days earlier that the killed terrorist had left house and joined as an active terrorist of LeT outfit,” police said. Consequently he has been categorised as C category terrorist, said IGP Kashmir.