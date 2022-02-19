2 soldiers, militant killed in Shopian encounter

Srinagar: Two Army jawans and a militant were killed in an encounter in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Saturday. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said that the killed militant was “C categorised”. The IGP further informed that owner of the house, where the encounter broke out, was “booked under terror laws for misleading the forces”.

Meanwhile, identification of the deceased soldiers has been done as Santosh Yadav and Romit Chavan of 1 Rashtriya Rifles.