2 SSPs among 50 Police officers transferred, posted

Jammu: The J&K Home Department Wednesday effected a major rejig in the Police administration and ordered the transfers and postings of 50 Police officers, including two Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) with immediate effect.

As per an order issued by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal, Swarn Singh Kotwal, SSP, Security Jammu has been transferred and posted as Commandant, SDRF 1st Bn Srinagar, against an available vacancy; Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Commandant, IR-13th Bn has been transferred and posted as Commandant, IR-10th Bn vice Fayaz Ahmad Lone.

Muhammad Arshad, Commandant, IRP-12th Bn has been transferred and posted as Commandant, IR-13th Bn vice Aijaz Ahmad Bhat; Muhammad Arif Rishu, SSP, Railways, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Commandant, IR-8th Bn, against an available vacancy.

Fayaz Ahmad Lone, Commandant, IR-10th Bn has been transferred and posted as SO to IGP Armed/IRP Kashmir vice Javid Ahmad Dar; Shamsheer Hussain, Commandant JKAP-13th Bn has been transferred and posted as SSP Security, Jammu, vice Swarn Singh Kotwal.

Manzoor Ahmad Mir, SP Traffic (Rural), Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Staff Officer to ADGP Security J&K, vice Ravinder Paul Singh.