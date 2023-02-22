2 SSPs among 50 Police officers transferred, posted

Jammu: The J&K Home Department Wednesday effected a major rejig in the Police administration and ordered the transfers and postings of 50 Police officers, including two Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) with immediate effect.
As per an order issued by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal, Swarn Singh Kotwal, SSP, Security Jammu has been transferred and posted as Commandant, SDRF 1st Bn Srinagar, against an available vacancy; Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Commandant, IR-13th Bn has been transferred and posted as Commandant, IR-10th Bn vice Fayaz Ahmad Lone.
Muhammad Arshad, Commandant, IRP-12th Bn has been transferred and posted as Commandant, IR-13th Bn vice Aijaz Ahmad Bhat; Muhammad Arif Rishu, SSP, Railways, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Commandant, IR-8th Bn, against an available vacancy.
Fayaz Ahmad Lone, Commandant, IR-10th Bn has been transferred and posted as SO to IGP Armed/IRP Kashmir vice Javid Ahmad Dar; Shamsheer Hussain, Commandant JKAP-13th Bn has been transferred and posted as SSP Security, Jammu, vice Swarn Singh Kotwal.
Manzoor Ahmad Mir, SP Traffic (Rural), Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Staff Officer to ADGP Security J&K, vice Ravinder Paul Singh.
Muhammad Yousuf, SP Awantipora has been transferred and posted as SP Pulwama, vice Ghulam Jeelani Wani, who will await orders of posting in Police Headquarters, J&K; Ravinder Paul Singh, Staff Officer to ADGP Security has been transferred and posted as SP Traffic (Rural), Kashmir, vice Manzoor Ahmad Mir.
Liaqat Ali, SP APCR Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-9th Bn against an available vacancy; Abrar Ahmad Choudhary, Commandant IR-5th Bn has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-12th Bn vice Muhammad Arshad.
Jameel Ahmad, Vice Principal, STC Talwara has been transferred and posted as Principal, STC Talwara, against an available vacancy; Javid Ahmad Dar, Staff Officer to IGP Armed/ IR Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Commandant, JKAP-3rd Bn (Security), vice Sukhdev Raj.
Sanjay Kumar Bhagat, Commandant, Women Bn Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Commandant, JKAP 14th Bn vice Raj Singh; Sukhdev Raj, Commandant, JKAP 3rd Bn (Security), has been transferred and posted as Commandant, IR-7th Bn against an available vacancy. Raj Singh, Commandant, JKAP 14th Bn has been transferred and posted as SP, CID Cell, New Delhi, against an available vacancy while M Fiesel Qureshi, Joint Director (Headquarters), SSF has been transferred and posted as SP Traffic (City) Jammu, against an available vacancy.
Ranjit Singh, Vice Principal, PTS, Kathua has been transferred and posted as SP Traffic (Rural), Jammu vice Mohan Lal Kaith; Nasir Ahmad and Additional SP, Security Jammu has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, IR-7th Bn vice Farooq Qesor Malik.
Dushant Sharma, Staff Officer in APHQ has been transferred and posted as Vice Principal, PTTI Vijaypur, vice Rajinder Singh Rahi; Muhammad Aftab Mir, Deputy Commandant IR-22nd Bn has been transferred and posted as SP, CID SB, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.
Mohan Lal Kaith, SP, Traffic (Rural) Jammu has been transferred and posted as SP Railways, Jammu, vice Mohd Arif Rishu; Raja Adil Hamid Ganaie, Deputy Commandant IR-14th Bn has been transferred and posted as SP, CID (A) Headquarters, vice Aijaz Ahmad Zargar.
Aijaz Ahmad Zargar, SP, CID (A) Headquarters has been transferred and posted as SP, Awantipora, vice Muhammad Yousuf and Tahir Ashraf Bhatti, SP, HR CID Headquarters has been transferred and posted as SP, CID CI, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.
Farooq Qesor Malik, Deputy Commandant IR-7th Bn has been posted as SP at CID Headquarters, against the overall available posts at the level of Superintendent of Police; Naresh Singh, SP, PC Jammu has been transferred and posted as Additional SP, Shopian vice Ifroz Ahmad and Raj Kumar, Additional SP PC Doda has been transferred and posted as SP APCR Kashmir, vice Liaqat Ali.
Sanjay Kumar Parihar, Additional SP, CID SB, Jammu has been transferred and posted as SP, CID CI, Jammu, against an available vacancy while Mubbasher Hussain, Additional SP, CID CI, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as SP, SIA, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.
Ifroz Ahmad, Additional SP Shopian has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, IR-6th Bn., against an available vacancy; Parvez Ahmad Dar, Additional SP, PC Anantnag has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, 2nd Women Bn Srinagar, against an available vacancy and Tilak Raj, Deputy Commandant, IR-5th Bn has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant IR-7th Bn against an available vacancy.
Shakeel Rehman Bhat, Deputy Commandant, IR-17th Bn has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Headquarters Doda against an available vacancy; Amit Verma Additional SP Anantnag has been transferred and posted as SP, West Srinagar, against an available vacancy and Munish Kumar, Deputy Commandant, IR-10th Bn has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, IR-24th Bn against an available vacancy.
Narrinder Singh Parihar Deputy Commandant, IR-20th Bn has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, IR-22nd Bn vice Muhammad Aftab Mir; Karanvir Singh, Deputy Commandant, JKAP 9th Bn has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, IR-19th Bn vice Diwakar Singh and Rajinder Singh Rahi, Vice Principal, PTTI Vijaypur has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, IR-19th Bn, against an available vacancy.
Abdul Khalid, Deputy Commandant, JKAP 3rd Bn (Security) has been transferred and posted as Additional SP, SIA, Kashmir, against an available vacancy; Diwakar Singh, Deputy Commandant IR-19th Bn has been transferred and posted as Additional SP, SIA, Jammu, against an available vacancy and B K Ganjoo, Deputy Commandant, IR-16th Bn has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, IR-14th Bn vice Raja Adil Hamid Ganaie.
Mohd Afzal has been posted as Deputy Commandant, JKAP 3rd Bn (Security) vice Abdul Khalid; Masood Ahmad has been posted as Deputy Commandant, IR-9th Bn, against an available vacancy and Sheikh Zafarullah has been posted as SP, HR CID Headquarters vice Tahir Ashraf Bhatti.
Pawan Kumar has been posted as Deputy Commandant, JKAP 4th Bn, against an available vacancy; Farooq Ahmad has been posted as Deputy Commandant, IR-9th Bn, against an available vacancy and Fayaz Ahmad has been posted as Deputy Commandant, IR-8th Bn, against an available vacancy. Shabir Ahmad Khan has been posted as Additional SP (Highway) Qazigund, against an available vacancy and Zahoor Ahmad Pir has been posted as Deputy Commandant, JKAP 12th Bn, against an available vacancy.