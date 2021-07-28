2 swept away in Rajouri flash floods, rains damage several houses

Rajouri: Two persons were washed away in two separate incidents of flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Rajouri district on Wednesday. Several houses were also damaged in the heavy downpour that flooded all water bodies in the district and created havoc.
Officials said that Munshi Ram, son of Lochan Dass, resident of Badog village of Kalakote was crossing village stream when he was swept away by its strong water currents.
As per official account, in a separate incident, two persons hailing from Chhattisgarh got trapped in flooded Munawar Tawi in Bathuni village. One person was rescued while another was washed away by the river’s strong currents.
“Information was received that two persons were trapped in swollen Munawar Tawi in Bathuni village. Following it, the teams of police and SDRF rushed to the spot and launched an operation with the help of locals," said police officials.
They said that one of the persons, identified as Sanjay Kumar, resident of Chhattisgarh, was washed away.
“Our team led by SHO Rajouri Sameer Jillani with the help of locals managed to rescue another person identified as Ganga Dass, resident of Chhattisgarh," they informed.
Later in the evening, another operation was launched to rescue four to five persons stuck at a river island in Badhoon Dhangri area of Rajouri.
Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan said that the district in the last 24 hours, witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall. He said that a red alert was sounded in the district in the wake of swollen water bodies. The water level in Munawar Tawi river of Rajouri town had touched danger mark at around 5 PM after which a flood alarm was raised.
“Everyone living close to river bodies in Rajouri is appealed to vacate the area immediately. People have been asked to move to safer places," the Deputy Commissioner said.
“The water level in Suktoh and Darhali rivers has also increased. Later overflowing Suktoh river water led to submerging of Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway, thus affecting the traffic movement," said officials. “For around one hour, around two hundred meters stretch of highway remained under water, resulting in the halting of traffic movement,” they added.
On the other hand, the traffic on Manjakote to Gambhir Mughlan road also remained affected for three hours due to flash flood in a small rivulet, the water of which also entered some houses in the area damaging property. Officials told Greater Kashmir that there were reports of partial to moderate loss to a number of houses in the district but exact figures could only be gathered from the field after rainfall stopped.