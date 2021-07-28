2 swept away in Rajouri flash floods, rains damage several houses

“Information was received that two persons were trapped in swollen Munawar Tawi in Bathuni village. Following it, the teams of police and SDRF rushed to the spot and launched an operation with the help of locals," said police officials.

They said that one of the persons, identified as Sanjay Kumar, resident of Chhattisgarh, was washed away.

“Our team led by SHO Rajouri Sameer Jillani with the help of locals managed to rescue another person identified as Ganga Dass, resident of Chhattisgarh," they informed.

Later in the evening, another operation was launched to rescue four to five persons stuck at a river island in Badhoon Dhangri area of Rajouri.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan said that the district in the last 24 hours, witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall. He said that a red alert was sounded in the district in the wake of swollen water bodies. The water level in Munawar Tawi river of Rajouri town had touched danger mark at around 5 PM after which a flood alarm was raised.

“Everyone living close to river bodies in Rajouri is appealed to vacate the area immediately. People have been asked to move to safer places," the Deputy Commissioner said.