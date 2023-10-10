2 terrorists including bank guard’s killer killed in Shopian encounter: ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Two Lasker-e-Toiba terrorists including one involved in the killing of a bank guard, Sanjay Sharma were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

The encounter broke out in Alshipora village of Shopian after Police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles, and CRPF cordoned off the area at 1 am. The cordon was established after specific input of the presence of terrorists in the area.

“#Encounter has started at Alshipora area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police posted on X soon after the encounter broke out.

“#ShopianEncounterUpdate: Two (02) #terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police posted on X after the killing of terrorists.

Later, ADGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar posted on X that one of the killed terrorists Jazim Farooq alias Abrar was involved in the killing of a bank guard, Sanjay Sharma.

Sharma, 42, was shot dead near his native village in Pulwama in February this year.