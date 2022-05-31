2 terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter: IGP

Srinagar: Two local terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba/ Jaish-e-Muhammad were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said.
They were identified as Shahid Ahmad Rather of Larow Jageer, Tral linked with JeM and Umar Yousuf son of Muhammad Yousef, resident of Tukro Keegam Shopian, affilated with LeT.
“AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: 2 terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including 2 AK 47 rifles recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet.
IGP Kashmir in another Tweet said that killed terrorists were involved in killing of a woman and a government employee. “Killed terrorists identified as Shahid
Rather of Tral & Umar Yousuf of Shopian. Besides other terror crimes, terrorist Shahid was involved in killing of a woman Mst Shakeela of Aripal & a govt employee/ peon Javid Ahmed of Lurgam Tral: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice,” IGP said in the Tweet.
“Yesterday, at about 1730hrs, on a specific input generated by Police regarding presence of terrorists in village Rajpora area of Awantipora, a joint cordon & search operation was launched by Awantipora Police, Army (42RR) and CRPF 130Bn/180Bn in the said area,” police said. “During the search operation, as the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party leading to an encounter.”
In the ensuing encounter, police said: “Two local terrorists identified as Shahid Ahmad Rather son of Ghulam Ahmad Rather resident of Larow Jageer, Tral linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM and Umar Yousuf son of Mohd Yousef resident of Tukro Keegam Shopian linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter.”
As per police records, police said: “Both the killed terrorists were categorized terrorists and part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/SF and civilian atrocities. Besides other terror crimes, killed terrorist Shahid was involved in killing of a lady Mst Shakeela of Aripal and a government employee Javaid Ahmad of Lurgam Tral,” police said.” He was also involved in motivating/recruiting local youth to join terrorist ranks and on his motivation Mohd Shafi Dar of Wagad Tral had joined terrorist ranks who was later on neutralized in an anti-terrorist operation in Kulgam on 29/12/21.”
“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 2 AK-47 rifles have been recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” Police said.
In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitised and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any.