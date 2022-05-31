2 terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter: IGP

Srinagar: Two local terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba/ Jaish-e-Muhammad were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said.

They were identified as Shahid Ahmad Rather of Larow Jageer, Tral linked with JeM and Umar Yousuf son of Muhammad Yousef, resident of Tukro Keegam Shopian, affilated with LeT.

“AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: 2 terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including 2 AK 47 rifles recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet.