2 terrorists killed in Baramulla gunfight

Baramulla: Two terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, Police said.

A Police official identified the slain terrorists as Shakir Majid Najar and Hanan Ahmad, both residents of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

“An AK-47 rifle and a pistol were recovered from the gunfight site,” a Police spokesperson said.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the slain terrorists had joined the terror outfit in March this year and today’s gunfight was the second gunfight in north Kashmir in the last 24 hours.