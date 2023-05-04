2 terrorists killed in Baramulla gunfight

Baramulla: Two terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, Police said.
A Police official identified the slain terrorists as Shakir Majid Najar and Hanan Ahmad, both residents of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
“An AK-47 rifle and a pistol were recovered from the gunfight site,” a Police spokesperson said.
ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the slain terrorists had joined the terror outfit in March this year and today’s gunfight was the second gunfight in north Kashmir in the last 24 hours.
Talking to media persons, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramullla, Amod Ashok Nagpure said that based on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area, a joint team of J&K Police, 29 RR, and CRPF laid siege of the village on Thursday morning.
“As the security forces zeroed in on a target area, terrorists fired at them, triggering a gunfight. The fire was retaliated by the troops and two local LeT terrorists were killed,” he said.
The Wanigam, Kreeri gunfight is the second gunfight in the last 24 hours.
Security forces foiled an infiltration attempt on Wednesday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district by killing two terrorists.