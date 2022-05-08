2 terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter: IGP

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar on Sunday said that two Lashker-e-Toiba militants including a commander were killed in Kulgam encounter and they were involved in civilian and police killings. The encounter broke out Saturday night at Cheyan Devsar area of Kulgam after Police and 9 RR cordoned off the area to track the terrorists, he said.

“Encounter has started at Cheyan Devsar area of Kulgam. Police and Army on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police Tweeted on Sunday morning.