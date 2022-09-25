2 terrorists killed in Machil

Srinagar: Two unidentified terrorists were killed after the Army and J&K Police foiled an infiltration bid in Machil along the Line of Control (LoC) in the frontier Kupwara district on Sunday.

The bid was foiled at Tekri Nar area of Machil on Sunday morning and the identity of the terrorists is being ascertained.

“Army and Police in Kupwara killed two terrorists near the LoC at Tekri Nar in Machil area of Kupwara. The identity of the killed terrorists is being ascertained. Two AK 47 rifles, two pistols, and four hand grenades were recovered from them,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

A statement of the Army issued here said that based on specific intelligence inputs received from J&K Police and other intelligence agencies about a likely infiltration attempt in the Machil sector, troops were put on high alert and joint ambushes of J&K Police and Army were laid on the likely routes of infiltration.