2 terrorists killed in Machil, infiltration bid foiled

Kupwara: An infiltration bid was foiled and two terrorists were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday, Police and Army said.
A spokesman of J&K Police in a statement issued here said that acting on an input generated by Police in Kupwara regarding infiltration of a group of terrorists through Pichand area of Machil, joint teams of Army and Police in Kupwara laid multiple ambushes on Monday to trap the infiltrators while high alert was sounded on the forward posts.
He said that during the joint operation on Wednesday, the joint party noticed movement of a group of terrorists and challenged them.
The Police spokesman said that the terrorists started indiscriminate firing at the joint party, who retaliated effectively leading to a gunfight.
He said that in the ensuing gunfight, two unidentified terrorists were killed.
The Police spokesman said that the killed terrorists were trying to take advantage of the “cover of thick undergrowth”, foliage and bad weather to infiltrate to this side of the LoC.
However, he said that the terrorists were eliminated before infiltrating to the hinterland.
“The identification and affiliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained,” the Police spokesman said.
He said that incriminating material, arms and ammunition including 2 AK rifles have been recovered from the gunfight site.
The Police spokesman said that a search in the area was still going on.
“All the recovered material has been taken into case records for further investigation. In this regard, Police registered a case under the relevant sections of law and initiated the investigation,” he said.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar appreciated the role of the joint forces for tracking and killing the terrorists to defeat the nefarious designs of inimical elements bent upon disrupting peace and harmony in Kashmir.
Kumar appreciated the joint teams for displaying the highest degree of synergy and coordination, which led to the killing of two terrorists and averted a big threat.
Meanwhile, PRO Defence, Srinagar, in a statement issued here said that based on a specific intelligence input provided by SSP Kupwara Yougal Kumar Manhas of likely infiltration from one of the terrorist launchpads across the LoC towards Machil sector, troops were put on high alert on Monday.
He said that a well-coordinated counter infiltration grid was put in place in the rugged and extremely difficult area.
“A number of additional ambushes including those of Army and SOG Kupwara were placed along the likely routes of infiltration. The alert troops in ambushes braved continuous bad weather marked by incessant rainfall, poor visibility, and significant drop in temperature for two consecutive nights. On Wednesday at 8:30 am, terrorists were sighted by the troops having infiltrated onto this side of LoC. An intense gunfight ensued, resulting in the killing of two terrorists,” the PRO Defence said.
He said that the bodies of the two terrorists had been recovered along with 2 AK rifles, magazines, and a huge quantity of “war-like stores”.
The PRO Defence said that extensive search of the area was under progress.
He said that the identity of terrorists and affiliated terrorist groups was being ascertained.
“This successful intelligence based operation is yet another example of close synergy between Army, J&K Police and all security and intelligence agencies. The security forces stand steadfast to defeat the nefarious designs of inimical elements supported by our adversary to disrupt peace and harmony of the area,” the PRO Defence said.