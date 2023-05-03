2 terrorists killed in Machil, infiltration bid foiled

Kupwara: An infiltration bid was foiled and two terrorists were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday, Police and Army said.

A spokesman of J&K Police in a statement issued here said that acting on an input generated by Police in Kupwara regarding infiltration of a group of terrorists through Pichand area of Machil, joint teams of Army and Police in Kupwara laid multiple ambushes on Monday to trap the infiltrators while high alert was sounded on the forward posts.

He said that during the joint operation on Wednesday, the joint party noticed movement of a group of terrorists and challenged them.

The Police spokesman said that the terrorists started indiscriminate firing at the joint party, who retaliated effectively leading to a gunfight.