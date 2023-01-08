2 terrorists killed; infiltration bid foiled on Poonch LoC

“The troops on Line of Control and the fence were alerted and they kept observing the area. At approximately 7.45 pm, there was a loud explosion due to mine having got initiated by infiltrating terrorists,” he said.

Brigadier Acharya added, “Thereafter at approximately 7.50 pm, our troops saw the movement near the fence and engaged the terrorists by bringing aimed fire onto them. Once the firing ceased, our troops on the fence and troops on the Line of Control readjusted the cordon to prevent their escape.”

Sharing more details, Sector Commander Brigadier P Acharya said that Night enabled Quadcopter and other surveillance devices were employed to keep a strict vigil on the cordoned area.

“Troops commenced search operation at 2.00 am on January 8, 2023. The search was very deliberate as the area is not only undulating with dense undergrowth but is also heavily mined. In the search, so far two bodies have been recovered with weapons, magazines, ammunition and other war-like stores,” he further informed.

Regarding recovery from terrorists, Brigadier Acharya said that the army recovered one AK 47 rifle, one modified AK 56 Rifle, one Chinese pistol, two Chinese hand grenades, two high explosive IEDs and a mobile phone so far.