2 terrorists killed near LoC in Machil: Police

Kupwara: Two terrorists were killed in a joint operation by Police and Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Dobanar in the Machil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Police said Tuesday.

It said a search operation in the area was going on when the last reports came in.

Police in a Tweet earlier said, “Two (2) #terrorists have been #neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of #Kupwara district. Search still continues (sic).”

"The identity of killed terrorists was yet to be ascertained," a Police official said.

Meanwhile, a Defence statement issued here said that on specific intelligence, inputs were received of likely infiltration from Macchal sector from J&K Police and other intelligence agencies including Military Intelligence (MI) following which a joint operation by the Army and J&K Police was planned in Doganar area on Monday night where multiple ambushes were laid along the likely routes of infiltration.