2 terrorists killed on LoC: Army

Rajouri: The Army on Monday said that it foiled an infiltration attempt and killed two terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC).

A spokesman of the Army in a statement issued here said that the infiltration bid was foiled along the LoC in the Balakote sector. He said that intelligence inputs received from multiple intelligence agencies and J&K Police revealed the presence of terrorists waiting to cross the LoC from the area opposite to Balakote sector.

The Army spokesman said that based on these inputs, the surveillance grid was placed on heightened alert and multiple ambushes were sighted at suitable locations.

He said that on August 21 morning, making use of inclement weather, dense fog, thick foliage and undulating ground in Hamirpur area of Balakote sector, two terrorists trying to cross the LoC were detected by the alert troops.