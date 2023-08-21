2 terrorists killed on LoC: Army
Rajouri: The Army on Monday said that it foiled an infiltration attempt and killed two terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC).
A spokesman of the Army in a statement issued here said that the infiltration bid was foiled along the LoC in the Balakote sector. He said that intelligence inputs received from multiple intelligence agencies and J&K Police revealed the presence of terrorists waiting to cross the LoC from the area opposite to Balakote sector.
The Army spokesman said that based on these inputs, the surveillance grid was placed on heightened alert and multiple ambushes were sighted at suitable locations.
He said that on August 21 morning, making use of inclement weather, dense fog, thick foliage and undulating ground in Hamirpur area of Balakote sector, two terrorists trying to cross the LoC were detected by the alert troops.
The Army spokesman said that as the terrorists approached the ambush sites, they were challenged and engaged with fire.
He said that this forced the terrorists to flee from the ambush site by making use of weather and ground conditions. The Army spokesman said that one terrorist fell on the ground near the LoC.
“Additional troops were then moved into the area and search operations commenced in the afternoon after improvement of weather conditions and visibility,” he said.
The spokesman said that the search of the area led to the recovery of an AK 47 rifle with two magazines, 30 rounds, and two grenades.
He said that during the search, blood trails leading towards the LoC were also detected and as per intelligence inputs, the two terrorists who attempted to infiltrate were injured due to firing by the Army but managed to return across the LoC and later succumbed to their injuries.