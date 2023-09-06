2 terrorists killed on Poonch LoC

Rajouri: Security forces Wednesday stated to have foiled an infiltration bid by killing two terrorists on the Line of Control (LoC) in Saujiyan sector of Poonch district.
The body of one of the eliminated terrorists has been recovered from the operation site.
The encounter took place just a day after Tuli encounter in Reasi district in which one hardcore terrorist was killed but another terrorist hiding in the house managed to escape.
PRO Defence Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, in an official statement, said that two terrorists were observed crossing Line of Control (LoC) and coming towards this side (of LoC) during the intervening night of September 5 and 6 in Mandi sub sector of Poonch district.
“Joint operation was launched by the Indian army and JKP immediately to intercept the terrorists. Hostile terrain, dense jungle and steep gradient were utilized by terrorists to bring down a heavy volume of fire on our troops,” he said, adding that in the ensuing gunfight, which continued till next day both terrorists were eliminated.
“Body of one terrorist along with war-like stores has been recovered. Search operation for recovering body of second terrorist in progress,” Lt Col Bartwal said.