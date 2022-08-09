2 tipper drivers die in stone quarry accident

Baramulla: Two tipper drivers were killed when a portion of a stone quarry collapsed in the Drangbal area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.
The deceased have been identified as Hilal Ahmad of Pehlipora and Zaffar Ahmad Gojree of Drangbal, Baramulla.
Eyewitnesses said that the incident occurred when two tippers entered the stone quarry to load stones and a portion of the stone quarry collapsed and both the tippers came under the mound of stones.
“One of the drivers died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries at the Government Medical College Baramulla,” they said.
Police said that the two persons lost their lives in the accident.