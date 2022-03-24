2 tourists killed, 24 injured in Ganderbal accident

Ganderbal: Two tourists were killed and at least twenty four others injured in a road accident on Srinagar-Leh Highway at Hariganiwan area of Kangan in Ganderbal district on Thursday.
Eyewitness said that a tempo traveller bearing registration number JK01N-9382, carrying tourists turned turtle near Hariganiwan area in Kangan, resulting in injuries to at least 26 passengers. They said two of the seriously injured later succumbed.
A senior police official told Greater Kashmir that the vehicle was on its way to Srinagar from Sonamarg with a group of tourists from West Bengal when the mishap took place.
Police, locals, Army and medical teams immediately rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation to shift injured to Trauma Hospital Kangan, he said.
All the injured were evacuated to Trauma Hospital Kangan where they were given first aid while two of them were referred to SKIMS Soura for further medical treatment.