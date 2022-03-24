2 tourists killed, 24 injured in Ganderbal accident

Ganderbal: Two tourists were killed and at least twenty four others injured in a road accident on Srinagar-Leh Highway at Hariganiwan area of Kangan in Ganderbal district on Thursday.

Eyewitness said that a tempo traveller bearing registration number JK01N-9382, carrying tourists turned turtle near Hariganiwan area in Kangan, resulting in injuries to at least 26 passengers. They said two of the seriously injured later succumbed.