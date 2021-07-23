2 trekkers dead, 1 injured in Anantnag mishap

Anantnag: Two trekkers were killed and one was grievously injured in an accident in Pirpanchal mountain ranges of Verinag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district last night.

An official said that three persons from a group of trekkers fell into a crevice at Hallan, Verinag.

“Two of them were killed and another got critically injured,” he said.

The deceased were identified as Aaqib Wani, (18), son of Tariq Ahmad Wani, resident of Dolegam Banihal and Mohammad Imran Khan, (26), son of Abdul Salam Khan, a resident of Verinag.

The third trekker Muzamil Ahmad Sheikh, (18), son of Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, resident of Dolegam Banihal, who was seriously injured, was undergoing treatment at Srinagar hospital.