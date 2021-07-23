2 trekkers dead, 1 injured in Anantnag mishap

Anantnag: Two trekkers were killed and one was grievously injured in an accident in Pirpanchal mountain ranges of Verinag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district last night.
An official said that three persons from a group of trekkers fell into a crevice at Hallan, Verinag.
“Two of them were killed and another got critically injured,” he said.
The deceased were identified as Aaqib Wani, (18), son of Tariq Ahmad Wani, resident of Dolegam Banihal and Mohammad Imran Khan, (26), son of Abdul Salam Khan, a resident of Verinag.
The third trekker Muzamil Ahmad Sheikh, (18), son of Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, resident of Dolegam Banihal, who was seriously injured, was undergoing treatment at Srinagar hospital.
The trio was part of the trekking team heading towards Banihal. An official said a team of local volunteers and SDRF later carried out the rescue operation.
Meanwhile, a body of a youth was found under mysterious circumstances in Shastergam village of Dooru in Anantnag district on Friday afternoon. A police official said that the locals spotted the body and informed the police following which a team visited the spot. The deceased was identified as Inam-ul-Haq, 26, son of Javid Ahmad Wani, a resident of Natipora Dooru. The body was handed over to the family for last rites after completing all medico-legal formalities.
A police official said that a case was registered in this regard and investigation was taken up.