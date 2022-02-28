2-way LMV traffic on highway today

Jammu: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway was partially restored after 16 hours of efforts to re-open it following the triggering of huge stone-slides and boulders that had blocked the movement of the vehicles at Samroli area and two-way light motor vehicle traffic will move on the road on Tuesday, officials said.

A portion of the highway was cleared to release the stranded Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) around 7: 30 pm following blasting of stone-slides at Samroli near Dewal Bridge in Udhampur district. Accordingly, the debris was removed from the highway , opening it partially, an official said.