2-way LMV traffic on highway today

Ramban: Vehicular traffic movement on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway was disrupted for several hours due to landslides near Chambalwass Banihal and Karool Ramban on Thursday morning. However, traffic resumed in the afternoon despite the rain, said an official of the Traffic Police National Highway.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Headquarters “in view of inclement weather warning issued by the Metrological Department of India advised commuters not to undertake journeys on the highway with confirming the status of road from Traffic Control Unit Srinagar, Ramban, Udhampur and Jammu on Friday.”
However, subject to fair weather and good road conditions, private cars, passenger Light Motor Vehicles shall be allowed to ply on both sides of highway, whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks) will be allowed to move towards Kashmir on Friday.
The cut off timings for Jammu bound private cars, passenger light motor vehicles through Banihal Qazigund tunnel has been fixed from 8 am to 12 pm from Zig Qazigund.
The cut off timings for Srinagar bound passenger light motor vehicles has been fixed from Nagrota Jammu 8 am to 12 pm and from Jakhani Udhampur 9 am to 1 pm.
HMVs shall be allowed from Jakhani Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the traffic situation on National highway on Friday.
Till the filing of this report, light rain continued to lash the Ramban area, while Jammu bound heavy motor vehicles (trucks) were heading towards their respective destinations.