2-way LMV traffic on highway today

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Headquarters “in view of inclement weather warning issued by the Metrological Department of India advised commuters not to undertake journeys on the highway with confirming the status of road from Traffic Control Unit Srinagar, Ramban, Udhampur and Jammu on Friday.”

However, subject to fair weather and good road conditions, private cars, passenger Light Motor Vehicles shall be allowed to ply on both sides of highway, whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks) will be allowed to move towards Kashmir on Friday.