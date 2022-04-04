2-way LMV traffic on highway today

Srinagar: Two-way Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) traffic will be allowed to move on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Tuesday.
As per a traffic advisory issued by the Traffic Department, “subject to fair weather and better road conditions, LMV traffic shall be allowed on the both sides of the highway."
However, commuters have been asked to check status of the road with the Traffic Control Room before starting their journey.
Meanwhile, as per the advisory Heavy Motor Vehicles will be allowed from Udhampur to Srinagar depending on the weather and road conditions.