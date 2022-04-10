2-way LMV traffic on highway today

Ramban: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for all types of vehicular traffic movement on Sunday while 2-way light motor vehicle traffic will be allowed on Monday.
Traffic officials at Traffic Control Unit said that hundreds of vehicles plied towards their respective destinations on the highway without any interruption.
Meanwhile, as per fresh advisory issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police headquarters “subject to fair weather and better road condition light motor vehicles (LMVs) private cars shall be allowed from both sides on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway”.
The cut off timings for valley bound LMVs, private cars from Nagrota Jammu has been fixed 7 am to 12 pm and from Jakhani Udhampur 8 am to 1 pm.
The cut off timings for Jammu bound light motor vehicles through Banihal Qazigund Tunnel has been fixed as 7 am to 12 pm on Monday. No Vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timings HMVs shall be allowed from Jakhani Udhampur towards Srinagar after assessing the traffic situation on National Highway Monday morning.
The Sector Officer Traffic Police National Highway Udhampur said that after clearing Jammu bound vehicles, heavy motor vehicles carrying essential commodities were allowed to move towards Kashmir Sunday evening.