2-way LMV traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH today

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles for Jammu on Sunday.
Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Sunday, the highway remained blocked for 8 hours and 3 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 11 minutes due to earth cutting work carried by the construction company of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) at Wagon near Banihal for 1 hour and 50 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qaziqund Tunnel and for 5 hours and 2 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.
The movement of traffic also remained slow at various places due to the breakdown of vehicles.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic at Mehar, Ramban said hundreds of private cars, passenger light and medium vehicles plied on either side of the highway.
They said HMVs released from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu crossed the Banihal-Ramban stretch of the highway without any hindrance.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Monday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway whereas HMVs would be allowed to move towards Kashmir from Jakhani, Udhampur after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Monday.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Udhampur has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs on Monday.