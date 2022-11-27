2-way LMV traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH today

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles for Jammu on Sunday.

Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Sunday, the highway remained blocked for 8 hours and 3 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 11 minutes due to earth cutting work carried by the construction company of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) at Wagon near Banihal for 1 hour and 50 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qaziqund Tunnel and for 5 hours and 2 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.