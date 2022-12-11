2-way LMV traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH today

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Sunday.

Heavy rush of LMVs and HMVs for Jammu was witnessed on the highway.

Traffic officials at Ramban said hundreds of private cars and passenger LMVs crossed the Ramban-Banihal stretch of the highway for their respective destinations till late Sunday evening.

They said LMVs plied without any interruption on either side of the highway.