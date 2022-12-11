2-way LMV traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH today

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Sunday.
Heavy rush of LMVs and HMVs for Jammu was witnessed on the highway.
Traffic officials at Ramban said hundreds of private cars and passenger LMVs crossed the Ramban-Banihal stretch of the highway for their respective destinations till late Sunday evening.
They said LMVs plied without any interruption on either side of the highway.
The traffic officials said that HMVs from Qazigund, Kashmir crossed the Banihal-Ramban sector of the highway and headed towards Jammu in a regulated manner.
They said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Sunday, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 3 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Monday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Monday morning.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Udhampur has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs on Monday.
The cut-off timings for Srinagar-bound LMVs have been fixed as 8 am to 11 am from Nagrota Jammu and 9 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur.
The cut-off timing for Jammu-bound LMVs has been fixed as 8 am to 11 am from Qazigund, Kashmir.