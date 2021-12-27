2-way LMV traffic on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway today

Ramban: Despite inclement weather Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for vehicular traffic movement on Monday, while a traffic advisory said the road will remain open for two-way light motor vehicle traffic on Tuesday.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Ramban said hundreds of light medium and heavy vehicles plied without any hindrance on both the sides of Srinagar Jammu National Highway on Monday.
As per traffic advisory “subject fair weather and better road conditions light motor vehicles shall be allowed to ply on the both sides on Srinagar Jammu highway whereas heavy motor vehicles (trucks ) will be allowed to move towards Kashmir after the tail of Jammu bound heavy vehicles will cross Jakhani Udhampur Tuesday morning”.
Traffic Control Unit Srinagar shall liaise with Traffic Control Unit Ramban before releasing the traffic on highway, the advisory said.
The cut off timings has been fixed for Srinagar bound light motor vehicles from Nagrota Jammu 5 am to 12 pm and from Jakhani Udhampur 6 am to 1 pm whereas the cut off timing for Jammu bound light motor vehicles from Zig Qazigund fixed as 6 am to 1 pm on Tuesday.