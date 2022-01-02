2-way LMV traffic on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway today

Ramban: Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for vehicular traffic movement on Sunday, while traffic will move from both sides of the road on Monday.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Ramban said vehicular traffic will ply from both the sides of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Monday.
As per traffic advisory “subject to fair weather and better road conditions light motor vehicles shall be allowed to ply on the both sides on Srinagar-Jammu highway whereas heavy motor vehicles (trucks ) will be allowed to move towards Kashmir after the tail of Jammu bound heavy vehicles will cross Jakhani Udhampur Monday morning.”
The cut off timings has been fixed for Srinagar bound light motor vehicles from Nagrota Jammu as 5 am to 12 pm and from Jakhani Udhampur 6 am to 1 pm whereas the cut off timing for Jammu bound light motor vehicles from Zig Qazigund has been fixed as 6 am to 1 pm on Monday.