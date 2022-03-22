2-way LMV traffic on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway today

Ramban: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for every type of vehicular traffic movement on Tuesday. Officials at Traffic Control Unit said that hundreds of vehicles plied on both sides of the highway without any interruption, they said passenger light vehicles, and private cars were plying on both sides.
They said after clearing Kashmir-bound heavy motor vehicles, Jammu bound heavy vehicles were allowed to move towards Jammu from Qazigund Tuesday evening.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Headquarters issued a fresh advisory stating that “subject to better road conditions LMVs shall be allowed to ply on the both sides of Jammu Srinagar National Highway whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles shall be allowed to move towards Jammu on Wednesday,” Till the filing of this report, a convoy of trucks released from Qazigund was heading towards Jammu.