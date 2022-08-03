2-way LMV traffic on Srinagar-Jammu NH today

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of passenger, light and medium vehicles and one-way traffic of Jammu bound heavy load- carriers on Wednesday.
Traffic authorities said that the Highway was open for two-way traffic movement of Amarnathji Yatris, private cars, and passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) today.
They said the convoy of Amarnath Yatra and passenger LMVs were allowed to ply on both sides of the highway whereas heavy vehicles were allowed to move towards Jammu from Qazigund in Kashmir.
Official sources said a convoy of Amarnath Yatra, carrying 74 pilgrims for Baltal and 152 pilgrims for Pahalgam Yatra base camps, also crossed Ramban- Banihal stretch of highway without any interruption in the morning.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic police headquarters issued an advisory for Thursday stating that subject to fair weather Amarnath Yatris, private cars and passenger LMVs would be allowed to ply on both sides whereas heavy motor vehicles would be allowed to move towards Kashmir from Jakhani-Udhampur in Jammu.
The cut-off timing for Shri Amar Nath Ji Yatra (SANJY) convoy from Bhagwati Nagar (Jammu) towards Baltal will be 4 am whereas towards Pahalgam, the cut off timing will be 5 am.
The cut-off timings for the convoy of Shri Amar Nath Ji Yatra from Baltal towards Jammu will be 6 am and from Nunwan Pahalgam towards Jammu, it will be 6.30 am.
The cut-off timing for the LMVs and private cars will be 7.30 am to 11.30 am from Nagrota Jammu and 8.30 am to 12.30 pm from Jakhani (Udhampur). The cut-off timings for the Jammu-bound LMVs will be 11.30 am to 2 pm from Qazigund.
Heavy motor vehicles would be allowed to move towards Kashmir from Jakhani-Udhampur after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Thursday afternoon. “TCU Udhampur shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs,” the advisory added.