2-way LMV traffic on Srinagar-Jammu NH today

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of passenger, light and medium vehicles and one-way traffic of Jammu bound heavy load- carriers on Wednesday.

Traffic authorities said that the Highway was open for two-way traffic movement of Amarnathji Yatris, private cars, and passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) today.

They said the convoy of Amarnath Yatra and passenger LMVs were allowed to ply on both sides of the highway whereas heavy vehicles were allowed to move towards Jammu from Qazigund in Kashmir.