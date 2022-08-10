2-way LMV traffic on Srinagar-Jammu NH today

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open on Wednesday as the authorities allowed hundreds of load carriers, and oil and gas tankers to ply on the highway.
A Traffic Police official said that hundreds of private cars, passenger light, and medium vehicles plied towards their respective destinations during the day.
He said that the load carriers carrying essential commodities were also allowed towards Kashmir from Jakhani-Udhampur.
Officials at the Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Ramban said that hundreds of heavy and medium load carriers carrying essential commodities, diesel, petrol, and gas tankers crossed the landslide-prone Chanderkote-Banihal sector of the highway and were heading towards Kashmir.
The Meteorological Department had predicted rains at scattered places across J&K for a few days.
A Police official monitoring the regulation of traffic said that despite the intermittent falling of shooting stones, the movement of traffic remained uninterrupted on the highway at Mehar.
Meanwhile, the Traffic Police Headquarters in Srinagar and Jammu issued an advisory stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) would be allowed from both sides whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) would be allowed toward Jammu from Qazigund-Srinagar after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Thursday.
The cut-off timing for the LMVs and private cars would be 7:30 am to 11:30 am from Nagrota in Jammu and 8:30 am to 12:30 pm from Jakhani-Udhampur.
The cut-off timings for the Jammu-bound LMVs would be 11.30 am to 2 pm from Qazigund.
The operators of private cars and other passenger LMVs have been advised to use the Jawahar Tunnel route up to 2 pm.
“No vehicle should be allowed before and after the cut-off timings,” the advisory said.
The security forces have been advised not to ply against the advisory given possible traffic congestion due to the narrow carriageway between the Nashri and the Banihal sector of the highway.
“People are advised to undertake journeys only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Units of Srinagar, Jammu, and Ramban,” the advisory said.