2-way LMV traffic on Srinagar-Jammu NH today

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open on Wednesday as the authorities allowed hundreds of load carriers, and oil and gas tankers to ply on the highway.

A Traffic Police official said that hundreds of private cars, passenger light, and medium vehicles plied towards their respective destinations during the day.

He said that the load carriers carrying essential commodities were also allowed towards Kashmir from Jakhani-Udhampur.

Officials at the Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Ramban said that hundreds of heavy and medium load carriers carrying essential commodities, diesel, petrol, and gas tankers crossed the landslide-prone Chanderkote-Banihal sector of the highway and were heading towards Kashmir.

The Meteorological Department had predicted rains at scattered places across J&K for a few days.

A Police official monitoring the regulation of traffic said that despite the intermittent falling of shooting stones, the movement of traffic remained uninterrupted on the highway at Mehar.