2-way traffic for LMVs on highway today

Traffic officials said hundreds of passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), private cars plied on the both sides of highway whereas heavy motor vehicles (trucks), stranded at various places including Dhar road, Jakhani-Udhampur, were also allowed to move towards Kashmir today.

However, subject to fair weather and good road conditions, private cars, passenger Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to ply on both sides of highway whereas heavy motor vehicles (trucks) will be allowed to move towards Jammu on Thursday.