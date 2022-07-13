2-way traffic on Srinagar-Jammu NH today

As already reported, the Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted light to moderate rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

The light rain that started at isolated places in landslide prone Nashri Banihal sectors of the highway Wednesday noon despite that the movement of traffic remained uninterrupted on the highway.

Till filing of this report, the highway remained open with hundreds of vehicles, mostly load carriers on the way to Valley were crossing Ramban -Banihal stretch of highway.

The Traffic Police headquarters issued advisory for Thursday stating that "subject to fair weather and good road conditions passenger light motor vehicles,private cars shall be allowed from both sides on the highway whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles shall be allowed to move towards Jammu from Qazigund through Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel after assessing traffic situation on highway on Wednesday,".

The cut off timing for the Light Motor Vehicles, private cars has been fixed 7:30 am to 11:30 am from Nagrota Jammu and from Jakhani (Udhampur) 8:30 am to 12:30 pm, the advisory said.

The cut off timings for the Jammu bound Light Motor Vehicles has been fixed 11:30am to 2 pm from Qazigund, it said.