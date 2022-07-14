2-way traffic on Srinagar Jammu NH today

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH44) will remain open for the two-way traffic of passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic for Jammu bound heavy motor vehicles on Friday.
According to an advisory issued by Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Department, subject to fair weather and better road conditions, passenger Light Motor Vehicles and private cars will be allowed from both sides on the highway.
Traffic Control Units (TCUs) of Srinagar and Jammu have been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic. “Heavy motor vehicles and load carriers shall be allowed from Jakhani-Udhampur towards Srinagar after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Friday,” the advisory added.
Security forces have been asked not to ply against the advisory because of possible traffic congestion due to narrow carriageway between Nashri and Banihal stretch of highway on Friday.
As per the advisory, the cut-off timing for the Srinagar bound LMVs and private cars will be 7.30 am to 11.30 from Nagrota (Jammu) and 8.30 am to 12.30 pm from Jakhani (Udhampur).
The cut-off timings for the Jammu-bound Light Motor Vehicles will be 11.30 am to 2 pm from Qazigund.
The traffic authorities have advised the operators of private cars and other LMV passengers to use the Jawahar tunnel route up to 2 pm. Besides, the people have been asked to undertake journeys on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from TCUs at Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban and Srinagar.
Earlier traffic authorities said after clearing the convoy of Amarnath pilgrims for two base camps Nunwan-Pahalgam and Baltal in Kashmir on Thursday morning, the private cars, passenger light and medium vehicles were allowed to move on either side of the highway. They said the heavy motor vehicles (trucks) were allowed to move towards Jammu from Qazigund on Thursday afternoon.