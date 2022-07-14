2-way traffic on Srinagar Jammu NH today

Traffic Control Units (TCUs) of Srinagar and Jammu have been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic. “Heavy motor vehicles and load carriers shall be allowed from Jakhani-Udhampur towards Srinagar after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Friday,” the advisory added.

Security forces have been asked not to ply against the advisory because of possible traffic congestion due to narrow carriageway between Nashri and Banihal stretch of highway on Friday.

As per the advisory, the cut-off timing for the Srinagar bound LMVs and private cars will be 7.30 am to 11.30 from Nagrota (Jammu) and 8.30 am to 12.30 pm from Jakhani (Udhampur).