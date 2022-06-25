2-way traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway reopened for two way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of heavy motor vehicles on Saturday.

Traffic authorities said that vehicular traffic on Srinagar Jammu National Highway was resumed Friday evening after four days of road-stretch between Udhampur and Banihal. They said stranded vehicles between Udhampur and Banihal were allowed to move towards their respective destinations on priority after the concerned agency (NHAI) cleared the landslides at many places and made the road traffic worthy at Dewal area Udhampur late Friday evening.