2-way traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway reopened for two way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of heavy motor vehicles on Saturday.
Traffic authorities said that vehicular traffic on Srinagar Jammu National Highway was resumed Friday evening after four days of road-stretch between Udhampur and Banihal. They said stranded vehicles between Udhampur and Banihal were allowed to move towards their respective destinations on priority after the concerned agency (NHAI) cleared the landslides at many places and made the road traffic worthy at Dewal area Udhampur late Friday evening.
Officials said after clearing light, medium passenger vehicles and Srinagar-bound heavy motor vehicles (trucks), oil and gas tankers, carrying essential commodities on Friday night and Saturday morning, Jammu-bound heavy motor vehicles stranded at Qazigund and Srinagar were allowed to move towards Jammu this afternoon.
Traffic officials said hundreds of light, medium and heavy vehicles plied on the both sides without any interruption between Udhampur and Banihal sector of highway during the day on Saturday.
They said a convoy of heavy motor vehicles was heading towards Jammu in a regulated manner.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic police headquarters issued an advisory stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) would be allowed to ply on the both sides of Srinagar Jammu National Highway whereas heavy motor vehicles would be allowed to move towards Srinagar from Jakhani-Udhampur after assessing the traffic situation on NH-44 Sunday morning.
They further said, “To safeguard the lives of the people from shooting stones at Panthyal, NHAI has been directed by the government to repair the steel tunnel Panthyal. For this purpose, the traffic will remain suspended at Panthyal from 4-30 am to 8 am on Sunday.”