2 years on, automatic weather stations defunct in J&K

A cursory look at the IMD websites shows that all the three AWSs including one at Kongdoori Gulmarg “have no rainfall sensors or show no rainfall even when the area receives heavy rainfall”.

“The AWS at Bandipora shows no faulty rainfall reading even when there is heavy rainfall in the area while Automatic Rain Gauge which has temperature sensor installed and located nearby to the AWS show often temperature difference in the range +- 3°C, arising doubt about the accuracy of Automatic Weather Stations,” said a MeT expert while wishing not to be named.

Apart from Kashmir, the problem of faulty AWSs is found in Jammu. AWS at Chatha in Jammu is also defunct for quite some time.

The AWS in Shopian district shows very low or no rainfall, even when the whole district gets lashed by heavy rainfall. The AWS in Pulwama district shows no or very low rainfall even during the time of heavy rainfall, said the experts.

The AWS at Shalimar Srinagar gives improper temperature readings. The faulty nature of the system can be gauged from the fact that last month temperature shown by AWS crossed 36 degrees Celsius, which is an incorrect reading.

As per the experts it is not only AWS, but Automatic Rain Gauge (ARG) systems also that are also showing incorrect readings.

“ARG at Khudwani doesn't record any rainfall, ARG located at Bakore Jammu doesn't record rainfall properly for every hour or at least there is problem with IMD servers, same is the case with ARGs situated in Poonch, Rajouri and Reasi districts, ARG at Tral Pulwama gives no rainfall reading” said the weather expert. It may be mentioned that the Ganderbal AWS which was out of order was made functional recently.

When contacted, Muhammad Ashraf, Incharge of AWSs, Jammu and Kashmir said they are awaiting supply of spare parts from the supplier in Pune. “Only after the spares are received, the defunct AWSs and ARGs will be made functional.”

He said these spares include rainfall and temperature sensors.