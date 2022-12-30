20 IPS officers of AGMUT cadre promoted

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs Friday promoted 20 IPS officers of AGMUT cadre presently posted in the cadre to the DIGP Grade.

An order issued by Under Secretary to the Government of India, Rakesh Kumar Singh said that 13 IPS officers of AGMUT cadre presently posted in the cadre have been promoted to the DIGP Grade (Level-13A in the pay matrix) from January 1, 2023, or from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later.

These officers include Imtiaz Ismail Parray, Monika Bhardwaj, A Koan, Gaurav Sharma, R Sathiyasundaram, Ashok Malik, Asif Muhammad Ali, Pramod Singh Kushwah, Amit Roy, Mangesh Kashyap, Shivendra Kant Tewari, Umesh Kumar, and H Ramthlengliana.