20 lakh smart meters to be installed in J&K

Srinagar: Union Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, today chaired a high-level meeting with the Chief Secretaries of the Union Territories to review the progress of Smart Metering and power sector reforms.

Chief Secretary J&K, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta along with Principal Secretary, Power Development Department participated in the meeting, an official statement said.

At the outset, Ministry of Power gave a detailed presentation on progress achieved on Smart Metering in the UTs.

It was informed that the installation of Smart Meters shall lead to considerable reduction in losses due to improvement in billing and collection efficiency.

The Union Home Secretary observed that implementation of reforms under ‘Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme’ needs to be expedited to improve quality and reliability of power supply to consumers and put in place a financially and operationally efficient distribution sector.