20 nodal officers to liaise with Delimitation Commission

Jammu: The J&K government has nominated 20 nodal officers for having liaison with the Delimitation Commission at the district level.

The nominations have been made following the direction of the Delimitation Commission to the J&K Chief Secretary during a meeting on Friday morning.

“They will be the nodal officers in respect of the districts allotted to them for having liaison with the Delimitation Commission in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. They shall be responsible for assisting the Deputy Commissioners in providing timely information as may be sought by the Commission; receiving representations from stakeholders for submission to the Commission and any other work as may be assigned by the Commission,” reads the order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary M K Dwivedi.