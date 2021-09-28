200 move, non-move govt offices switch over to e-office

“We want to link HoD offices with the lease-line as a permanent solution and necessary steps have been taken in this direction. However, they have been linked through Virtual Private Network (VPN) connectivity at present,” he said.

Amit further said, “We have opened the NIC accounts of the HoD offices (both Move and Non-Move) and created their e-mails for official correspondence.”

In these offices, he said, they trained few employees as Master trainers so that the officials in the respective offices could be trained further by them to handle e-office.

Meanwhile, he informed that few organisations led from the front like Anti-Corruption Bureau offices located both in Jammu and Srinagar which had already switched over to the e-office and they had taken lease-line connectivity since its inception.

“The lease line connectivity is a long-term solution for e-office functioning and the same will be adopted gradually,” he said.