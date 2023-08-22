2014 Acid Attack Case | Court sentences duo to life imprisonment

And in default of such fine, the court said, they would undergo further imprisonment for six months.

“The sentence awarded to the convicts for different offences will run concurrently,” the court said.

Prior to the punishment, Special Public Prosecutor Abdul Aziz Teeli sought maximum punishment of life imprisonment saying, “Any kind of punishment given to the convicts won’t bring the face of the victim back to the position she was possessing before this horrific act.”

In response to the argument by the counsel of the convicts that the convicts were young, so a lenient view might be taken while awarding sentence to them so that they are reformed and are brought back to the society, the court said: “If this argument is accepted then what would happen to the victim, a young girl who was possessing of a beautiful physique before the occurrence.”

“She has now to carry the hideously disfigured face all along her life, who has lost hope forever to lead a normal life including the loss of chance of marriage for none of her fault,” the court said.

Noting that it understands the potential for rehabilitation and personal growth of the young convicts, the court said: “However, this understanding has to be balanced against the irreversible damage inflicted by them upon the victim.”

The scars left on the face and psyche of the victim, the court said, would serve as a haunting reminder of the brutal act, forever altering the trajectory of her life.