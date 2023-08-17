2014 Acid Attack | Court convicts duo

Srinagar: A court here Thursday convicted two persons for throwing acid on a 20-year-old law student in Nowshera, Srinagar in 2014.

Principal Sessions Judge, Srinagar, Jawad Ahmed convicted Irshad Amin Wani of Wazirbagh and Muhammad Umer Noor of Bemina, noting that the prosecution had been able to establish the charges against the accused persons beyond any reasonable shadow of doubt.

Observing that a young girl of nearly 20 years of age who was studying law had acid thrown at her face out of “jealousy” and “envious possessiveness”, the court described the case as “horrific”.

While convicting the accused, the court held them guilty for the offences punishable under the sections of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), 326-A (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid), 201 (hiding or destroying evidence of a crime), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

“The established facts, circumstances, and the chain of evidence taken cumulatively are so complete and consistent that in all human probabilities the only hypothesis is that the horrendous act of throwing acid on the victim has been committed by the accused No 2 (Umar) in furtherance of the conspiracy hatched by accused No 1 (Irshad) with accused No 2 (Umar),” the court said.