2014 flood anniversary today

Some victims said they were yet to receive the assistance even under the State Disaster Relief fund.

Malik Ghulam Hassan of Sonwar said that he was running from pillar to post to get the compensation.

“My house was damaged in 2014 floods. Since then I have been visiting authorities to seek the compensation. I saw several other people also visiting the government offices for same purpose,” he said.

The devastating floods hit most parts of Srinagar on September 7, 2014, after embankments of the river Jhelum breached at multiple places.

A study titled ‘satellite-based rapid assessment on floods in Jammu & Kashmir–September 2014', conducted jointly by the department of environment & remote sensing and the ISRO, concluded that the 2014 floods inundated 557 sq-km of Kashmir and affected at least 22 lakh people.

Ansar Ahmad Mir, a resident of Sonwar, whose house was severely damaged, said his file was processed for compensation in the deputy commissioner's office in 2015. "There has been no progress however on my case since then. I visit the authorities concerned every week to know the status of my case. I am yet to receive the assistance under SDRF which was disbursed soon after flood waters receded," he rued.

Mir said he rebuilt his residential house after taking loan from a bank.