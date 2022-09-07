2017 DySP lynching case: NIA Court grants bail to 17 accused

“This court is also conscious of the fact that there are stringent conditions for bail under Section 497 (1) (ii) of CrPC Act but the said condition will apply if after perusing the entire material and the statement of witnesses recorded during trial, this court will believe that there are reasonable grounds believing that the accused person or applicant is guilty of an offence mentioned in the chargesheet,” M S Manhas, Special Judge under NIA Act said in an 81-page order.

“But in the present case after perusing the material available on record including the statement of the witnesses recorded during trial, there are no reasonable grounds believing that accused persons or applicants are guilty of an offence as alleged in the chargesheet,” the court said.

“There is neither any direct nor any substantial evidence on the record which could connect the accused or applicants with the alleged crime. So, in absence of ocular as well as substantial evidence on the record, the grounds taken by the learned counsel carry weight.”