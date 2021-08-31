2019 batch JKAS officers get posting

Jammu: The government on Tuesday recalled junior scale JKAS officers of 2019 batch after completion of their training and placed their services at the disposal of Administrative departments.
As per GAD order, 252 posts of junior scale of JKAS have been transferred to 16 administrative departments.
For their further posting, the GAD, vide its order number 806, also issued detailed guidelines. As per the guidelines, the Administrative departments would have to comply with the Transfer Policy-2010 and post them outside their home districts. However, it would not be applicable to the officers having been appointed to the JKAS on the basis of being ‘Resident of Backward Area’ (RBA) or an area adjoining Line of Actual Control (LAC).
“Consequent upon completion of the training of Junior Scale officers of 2019 batch of JKAS, during their deployment in different departments in terms of various orders issued from time to time, these officers are hereby recalled, and their services are placed at the disposal of Administrative Departments.... for further posting,” read GAD order issued by Commissioner Secretary to the government Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, IAS.
Dwivedi ordered that the respective administrative departments would post these officers, immediately, in conformity with the guidelines inter-alia contained in the Transfer Policy notified vide government order No. 861-GAD of 2010 dated July 28,2010.
“While doing so, it shall be ensured that these officers are posted outside their home districts. However, this shall not be applicable to the officers having been appointed to the JKAS on the basis of being Resident of Backward Area or an Area adjoining Line of Actual Control, who shall be posted in their respective areas in terms of sub-section 2 of Section 3 of the J&K Reservation Act, 2004,” he instructed.
He further directed that while filling-up the vacancies in the two divisions, a fair balance was to be maintained by way of posting of, as far as possible, equal number of officers in each division.
“The academic background of these officers is kept in view for best use of their services. The officers, who are presently on earned leave or any other kind of leave, shall, on expiry of the said leave period, report immediately to the Administrative departments concerned,” it was further ordered.
As per the order, 252 posts of Junior Scale of JKAS were transferred to 16 administrative departments for the purpose of drawl of salary. These departments included Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (2 posts); Cooperative (12 posts); Employment (5 posts); Finance (27 posts); Handloom (3 posts); Handicrafts (2 posts); Hospitality, Protocol and Agencies (2 posts); Industries & Commerce (FM/PM) (18 posts); Information (5 posts); Labour (3 posts); Revenue (37 posts); Rural Development (74 posts); Secretariat –I (30 posts); Social Welfare (29 posts); Tourism (1 post) and Transport (2 posts).