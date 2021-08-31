2019 batch JKAS officers get posting

Jammu: The government on Tuesday recalled junior scale JKAS officers of 2019 batch after completion of their training and placed their services at the disposal of Administrative departments.

As per GAD order, 252 posts of junior scale of JKAS have been transferred to 16 administrative departments.

For their further posting, the GAD, vide its order number 806, also issued detailed guidelines. As per the guidelines, the Administrative departments would have to comply with the Transfer Policy-2010 and post them outside their home districts. However, it would not be applicable to the officers having been appointed to the JKAS on the basis of being ‘Resident of Backward Area’ (RBA) or an area adjoining Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“Consequent upon completion of the training of Junior Scale officers of 2019 batch of JKAS, during their deployment in different departments in terms of various orders issued from time to time, these officers are hereby recalled, and their services are placed at the disposal of Administrative Departments.... for further posting,” read GAD order issued by Commissioner Secretary to the government Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, IAS.