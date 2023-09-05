2020 Shopian killings | LG hands over appointment letters to NoK of 3 killed civilians

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday handed over the appointment letters to the Next of Kin (NoK) of three civilians killed in Shopian in July 2020.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG handed over the appointment letters on compassionate ground to Shareen Akhter, wife of Muhammad Abrar of Tarkassi, Kotranka, Rajouri; Muhammad Arif, brother of Muhammad Imtiyaz of Dhar Sakri Kotranka, Rajouri; and Farayaz Ahmad, brother of Muhammad Abrar of Kotranka, Rajouri.

He also handed over an appointment letter under SRO-43 to Neeta Devi, widow of Chager Kumar of Dhandal, Ramnagar, Udhampur who was killed in an IED blast in Udhampur in 2022.