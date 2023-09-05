2020 Shopian killings | LG hands over appointment letters to NoK of 3 killed civilians

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday handed over the appointment letters to the Next of Kin (NoK) of three civilians killed in Shopian in July 2020.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG handed over the appointment letters on compassionate ground to Shareen Akhter, wife of Muhammad Abrar of Tarkassi, Kotranka, Rajouri; Muhammad Arif, brother of Muhammad Imtiyaz of Dhar Sakri Kotranka, Rajouri; and Farayaz Ahmad, brother of Muhammad Abrar of Kotranka, Rajouri.
He also handed over an appointment letter under SRO-43 to Neeta Devi, widow of Chager Kumar of Dhandal, Ramnagar, Udhampur who was killed in an IED blast in Udhampur in 2022.
Sinha interacted with the family members of the deceased civilians and assured all possible assistance by the administration in the future.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh, and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar were also present on the occasion.